Eat Out to Help Out: Will the scheme get extended beyond August?

BRITS have been tucking into half price meals throughout August thanks to Eat Out to Help Out – but will the scheme be extended?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the money-saving initiative to help entice diners back into restaurants.

The scheme sees Brits enjoy 50% off food and non-alcoholic drinks, up to a maximum of £10 per person, every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in August.

It’s proved hugely successful so far, with 35million people thought to have taken part.

But with Eat Out to Help Out due to end on August 31, many Brits will be wondering if it’ll be extended.

We explain what the Chancellor has said.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like there are any plans for Eat Out to Help Out to be extended.

The Chancellor confirmed this in a chat with Channel 5 News last week, after being pressed on whether the scheme will carry on.

Speaking to political editor Andy Bell, he said: “That’s not the plan, the idea of this was to try and encourage people to get out.”

Mr Sunak continued: “The reason these things are successful is because they’re time limited.

“That’s the whole point and that’s why concentrating it in the month of August as we’ve emerged out of lockdown it brings the most impact to that sector.”

Eat Out to Help Out is due to end on Monday, August 31.

As the scheme only runs on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, that means you’ve only got four days left this month to enjoy discounted food.

Eat Out to Help Out started on Monday, August 3.

We’ve got a list of restaurants that are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out here.

Some of the big-name brands that are offering the deal include McDonald’s, Costa and KFC.

For example, you’ll be able to pick up a McFlurry in McDonald’s for 50p, a hot drink for 32p at Costa, or two hot wings for 50p at KFC.

But it’s not just chains that offer Eat Out to Help Out, smaller businesses can too.

Businesses don’t have to sign up though, so make sure you check first.

The government has released an Eat Out to Help Out postcode checker where you can see which places near you offer it.

