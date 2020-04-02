Economic summary today, Wednesday, 13 pounds of gold decreased in Egypt

The economy, at the Arab and Egyptian levels, witnessed a number of few events today, Wednesday, perhaps the continuation of news of the Corona virus is the leading issue so far, and the main influence on the stock exchanges, gold and currencies.

Central Bank: There is no truth in what is reported when there is a previous plan for the Central Bank to restrict withdrawals

Gamal Negm, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, stressed in special statements to “the seventh day” that there is no truth in what is being circulated in the social media about the existence of a previous plan for the Central Bank through which withdrawals from banks were linked to the printing of new currencies, subjecting depositors to submit a tax declaration and disclosure Sources of their money, and other actions.

Najm added that all that was reported in the circulating post is not true, including the incident itself, calling on everyone to be very careful when dealing with an important sector such as the banking sector due to its great impact on the general economy and citizens ’financial attitudes.

The Kuwait Stock Exchange indices declined by closing trading under the pressure of 9 sectors

Kuwait Stock Exchange indices ended the trading session today, Wednesday, the first session of the month of April, with a collective retreat, under the pressure of 9 sectors declining.

The general market index fell 1.55%, losing 74.69 points, to close at 4748.02 points, the first market index decreased by 1.73%, losing 90.14 points, to close at 5108.52 points, and the main market index fell by 1.08%, losing 43.9 points, to close at 4039.21 points, and the index fell Main 50 rose by 1.29%, losing 51.54 points, to close at 3,946.73 points.

Gold prices continue to decline, falling 13 pounds per gram in two days

Gold prices recorded today, 1-4-2020, a decline of only two pounds, after the price of gold fell yesterday 11 pounds per gram, bringing the total decline over two days to 13 pounds.

The 21 karat gold, which is the most traded in Egypt, fell from 690 to 688 pounds per gram so far, after the price of an ounce of gold fell from 1,600 dollars to 1594 dollars until the wording of these lines.

Qatar Stock Exchange turns to the red zone .. And the profits of listed companies decreased by 5.53%

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange, to decline by the close of trading session on Wednesday, the first session in April, increased by 0.15%, losing 12.22 points, to close at 8195.02 points, for the fourth consecutive session, due to pressures in the real estate and transportation sectors, affected by the decline in global financial markets, and the decline in oil prices , With fears affected by these factors on global demand and growth of the economy.

The volume of trading on the Qatar Stock Exchange at the close of transactions, 82.9 million shares worth 172.5 million riyals through the implementation of 4847 transactions, and 22 stocks declined, while 21 shares rose, 3 shares stabilized.

Hala Al-Saeed: We aim to increase investments for a decent life initiative to reach 8 billion pounds

Dr. Hala Al-Saeed, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, confirmed that the targeted investment plan for a decent life initiative in the next fiscal year 2020-2021 has an investment of 8 billion pounds, explaining that it aims to expand the umbrella of comprehensive social protection by focusing on meeting the needs of citizens in the most needy villages through building human Improving the quality of life of citizens and improving the standard of living of the most needy citizens, as well as providing decent and productive work opportunities.

Al-Saeed added that this kind of initiatives such as the initiative for a decent life and the initiative for lifeboats come as a living example to activate the role of public investment in social protection, noting that the investment plan directed to the initiative for a dignified life for the year 20/2021 amounted to 8 billion pounds in 357 new villages, and 250 One million pounds for the initiative of lifeboats in 40 new villages to raise awareness of the dangers of illegal immigration.

550 Pounds a decrease in the price of iron for the month of April … and “Ezz” establishes its prices

Ahmed El-Zeiny, head of the Building Materials Division of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, said that iron companies announced their prices for the month of April and merchants were informed today to deal with the new prices, in a decline of 550 pounds per ton in Suez Steel and the Egyptian Steel, while Ezz Steel fixed their prices at the same Prices last month.

Al-Zaini added in a special statement to “The Seventh Day” that the prices of Ezz Steel amount to the factory land 10214 pounds per ton, and the consumer 1050 pounds per ton, and the price of a ton of iron from Suez Steel The delivery of the factory land is 9500 pounds per ton and the final consumer is 9700 pounds, as the Egyptians Iron announced their prices Delivery of the factory land to merchants 9450 pounds per ton, and for the final consumer 9700 pounds .