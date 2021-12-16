Economists predict that the Fed will raise rates for the first time in May.

According to a Moody’s Analytics analyst, doubling the rate of tapering opens the door for rate hikes by mid-2022.

ANKARA

According to Ryan Sweet, an economist at Moody’s Analytics, the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates for the first time as early as May, after signaling three hikes for next year.

The Federal Reserve removed the word “transitory” from the definition of inflation after its much-anticipated two-day meeting ended on Wednesday, saying it would end tapering sooner by doubling the pace of asset purchases.

To combat record inflation, it announced three hikes for 2022.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference following the meeting that the central bank could raise interest rates before the economy reaches full employment.

Sweet told Anadolu Agency via email that “we had assumed, based on Fed guidance, that full employment was one of the three conditions needed to be met before raising interest rates.”

“We may have to move our first rate hike forecast from September to May.”

“This will wrap up the tapering process by mid-March, three months earlier than previously thought, and opens the door for the Fed to begin raising the target range for the federal funds rate around the middle of the year, if deemed necessary,” Sweet said.

‘Inflation may be more quickly moderated.’

The Fed made an aggressive move this week, as many analysts expected, after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 6.8% in November, marking the largest 12-month increase since June 1982.

However, it raised its inflation forecasts for 2022 and 2023, including personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation and core PCE inflation.

It now expects both indicators to reach 2.1 percent in 2024, putting it on track to meet its long-term inflation target of 2%.

“Through 2024, the Fed expects inflation to remain above their target,” Sweet said.

“However, as year-over-year comparisons become increasingly difficult, inflation may moderate more quickly than some anticipate next year.”

Rents, Sweet warned, could prevent inflation from decelerating as quickly as expected next year, especially if supply-chain issues persist.

“Rents in the industry have risen this year, but they typically have a lag in affecting the CPI.”

Stronger rental inflation, as measured by the CPI, will most likely be visible by next summer, with rates up around 6% on a year-ago basis, the highest in decades,” he said.