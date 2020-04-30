Economy in the euro zone collapses massively

The euro zone is feeling the full impact of the crisis: the coronavirus pandemic has caused the economy to plummet more than ever. It is particularly bad in a country.

The Corona crisis triggered the worst economic slump ever recorded in the euro area. In the first quarter, economic output in the currency area fell by 3.8 percent in a quarterly comparison, the European statistics agency Eurostat announced on Thursday. This is the largest decline since the surveys began in 1995. Analysts had expected this setback on average.

In mid-March, restrictions on containing the coronavirus pandemic came into force in countries in the currency area. The measures have paralyzed large parts of economic life. Across the EU from 27 countries, the economy shrank by 3.5 percent between January and March.

These countries suffer particularly

Strong economic downturns were reported in the morning from France, Spain and Austria. The forecasts of the three countries at a glance:

France : In the first quarter of 2020, economic output shrank by 5.4 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

: In the first quarter of 2020, economic output shrank by 5.4 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. Spain: In the first three months of the year, gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 4.1 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

In the first three months of the year, gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 4.1 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. Austria: According to economists, the Austrian economy contracted significantly in the first quarter. Compared to the previous year, GDP fell by 2.7 percent.

The German government is also expecting the economy to plunge sharply since the Federal Republic was founded: According to this, the economy could decline by more than six percent this year. In Germany, more than 10 million people are on short-time work.