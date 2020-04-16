Egyptians in the lead .. Learn about the list of the rich Arabs for 2020

Forbes revealed the wealthy Arabs for the year 2020, and indicated that their number had shrunk to 21 billionaires, compared to 24 billionaires in the list of last year, 3 rich people came out of the list, and one of them died, while another billionaire returned to the list.

According to Al Arabiya, the magazine pointed to the wealth of the wealthy in the Arab region eroded by 19.4%, to decline from $ 58.7 billion in 2019 to $ 47.3 billion in 2020, to lose about $ 11.4 billion of its value, which exceeds the sum of the wealth of the two richest people in the Arab world .

The list included 6 billion Egyptians, 4 of them are in the top ten, and also included 6 Lebanese billionaires, with Taha Mikati, who came in seventh in the Arab world.

Forbes did not include the wealthy Saudis for the third year in a row, which gave the Egyptians and the Lebanese the highest representation in the 2020 list. The number of wealthy Emiratis fell to 4 compared to 7 in 2019.

Nasif Sawiris

Nassif Sawiris, the youngest son of the Sawiris family, came up with a list of Arab billionaires with a net worth of $ 5 billion, compared to $ 6.4 billion in 2019, a decline of 21.9%.

Rrabrab is happy

In second place, the Algerian Saad Saad Rabrab came, with a fortune of $ 4.2 billion, then the Emirati Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Ghurair and his family with a net worth of $ 3.7 billion.

Muhammed Mansour

The Egyptian Mohamed Mansour came in fourth place for this year after adding one billion dollars to his wealth, to rise to 3.3 billion dollars compared to 2.3 billion dollars a year ago, an increase of 43.3%. Mansour shared the fourth position with Majid Al Futtaim, whose fortune amounted to $ 3.3 billion.

Majid Al Futtaim

Majid Al Futtaim and the family’s wealth shrank by $ 1.8 billion, meaning that it lost 35% of its value, after its retail giant recorded losses in 2019. Hussain Sajwani recorded the largest loss among the wealthy Arabs for this year, as his wealth declined by 41% on the background of the case Weakness in the real estate market.

Naguib Sawiris

In sixth place, Naguib Sawiris, the oldest son in the Sawiris family, came with a fortune of $ 3 billion, then the Egyptian Yassin Mansour in the seventh place, which was shared by the Lebanese Taha Mikati with a fortune of $ 2.2 billion each. Then the Lebanese Najeeb Mikati ranked ninth, who shared it with the Omani Suhail Bahwan, and the Emirati Abdullah Al-Futtaim, with a fortune of $ 2.1 billion each.

<! –

! ->