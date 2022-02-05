Eight cities are offering guaranteed monthly (dollar)500 payments – see if you qualify.

See if you can get one of the eight cities that offer monthly (dollar)500 guaranteed payments.

MANY AMERICANS HAVE BEEN USED TO RECEIVING PAYMENTS FROM THE GOVERNMENT SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC.

Universal basic income (UBI), which is a set of recurring payments rather than one-time stimulus checks, is one example.

Those who qualify, for example, could receive (dollar)500 per month for a year.

This may occur only once or twice a year in other cases.

Since the pandemic, some states and cities have experimented with using funds from the American Rescue Act to launch their own UBI programs.

Typically, these programs aim to assist low-income Americans in escaping poverty.

We provide a list of programs in each city that provide (dollar)500 in monthly payments.

In October, the City Council of the windy city approved a budget that included (dollar)500 monthly payments to 5,000 households for a year.

Checks, on the other hand, have yet to be issued.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, none of the applications have been accepted.

In a statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said an announcement about “specific eligibility criteria and the application process” would be made this month.

A city program in Columbia, South Carolina, provides recurring assistance to struggling fathers.

In the fall, 100 low-income fathers in Columbia were given $500 monthly debit cards.

They’ll keep getting those payments for a few more months.

Durham, North Carolina, launched an Excel pilot program last month that will pay (dollar)500 monthly for a year.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey will contribute the majority of the (dollar)700,000 pilot program’s funding.

Participants must be at least 18 years old to be eligible.

While there is no requirement to work, if you do, your income must not exceed 60% of the median income in the area.

In addition, the incarceration must have occurred within the last five years.

Minneapolis’ pilot program for a guaranteed basic income will begin this spring.

A total of 200 families will be chosen to receive (dollar)500 per month for the next two years.

In Minneapolis, eligible participants must have an annual income of at least 50% of the area median income, be in a situation affected by the pandemic, and live in a specific zip code within the city.

Applications are not being accepted by the city at this time.

Newark, New Jersey, will also be offering (dollar)500 monthly payments, but these will be distributed in two ways, totaling (dollar)12,000 over two years.

According to a statement from the city, half of those who participate in the program will receive (dollar)250 biweekly, while the other half will receive two payments of (dollar)3,000 per year.

The people who live here…

