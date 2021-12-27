Eight million SSI claimants will receive a (dollar)400 increase in their average payment in DAYS – see if you qualify.

Eight million SSI claimants will receive a (dollar)400 increase in their average payment in DAYS – see if you’re eligible.

In just a few days, nearly eight million Americans on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will receive a raise.

Monthly payments will be higher in 2022 due to a cost-of-living adjustment (Cola) to keep up with inflation.

The price of the most recent Cola will rise by 5.9%.

The new payment will be received by SSI recipients on December 30, 2021.

Because the first of the month is a holiday in 2022, the normal SSI payment date is the first of the month.

SSI payments for the following month are always made at the end of the previous December.

Not everyone receives the same amount of SSI.

If you live in a state that supplements the federal SSI payment, you may be eligible for additional benefits.

If you have other sources of income, such as wages, pensions, or Social Security benefits, you may be eligible for a reduced amount.

If someone pays your household expenses or if you live with a spouse who earns money, you may get less.

For the year 2022, the maximum federal SSI payments are (dollar)841 per month for an eligible individual.

The monthly amount is (dollar)1,261 for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse.

The amount is (dollar)421 per month for an essential person.

As a result, the SSI will rise by (dollar)34 to (dollar)621 in January, up from (dollar)587 in December.

This amounts to (dollar)7,452 per year.

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program pays monthly benefits to adults and children with disabilities or blindness who have income and assets that fall below certain financial thresholds.

SSI payments are also made to people aged 65 and up who are financially eligible but do not have a disability.

Even if you already receive Social Security disability or retirement benefits, you may be eligible for SSI monthly payments.

SSI is open to everyone.

The SSI program pays people who are at least 65 years old, blind, or disabled a monthly stipend.

A candidate’s earnings, such as wages or pensions, must be limited.

The person must also have access to your personal belongings.

You must be a US citizen, a US national, or a noncitizen.

You must also reside in one of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, or the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Children of military parents serving on permanent duty outside the United States, as well as certain students studying temporarily abroad, are exempt from this rule.

We’ve got some advice on how to handle inflation.

Also included are tips on how to save money at the supermarket.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.