El Jefe’s, a popular Glasgow Mexican bar, is relocating from its Great Western Road location.

El Jefe’s will soon find a new home after receiving a slew of positive reviews since its November debut in Glasgow’s west end, where it hosted Mariachi bands and served tequila shots.

El Jefe’s, which opened in the city’s west end in late 2021, has become a huge hit with Glaswegians.

Since then, it has hosted Mariachi bands while serving tequila shots and cocktails alongside tacos and other Mexican classics, earning it a slew of positive reviews.

El Jefe’s, which is currently located at 508 Great Western Road in the former Crafty Pig pub, has announced that the party will be moved at the end of March to a new location.

And Glasgow Live can reveal that El Jefe’s current location will soon be replaced by The Bakehouse, a brand new pub kitchen.

“El Jefe is on the move! We will be settling into our new home at the end of March,” the team behind the much-loved Mexican bar wrote on social media today.

“Get ready for a wild farewell party!”

“Until then, we’ll be serving tequila, tacos, and parties on Great Western Road as usual.”

El Jefes, in the heart of Glasgow’s west end, is self-described as “Glasgow’s answer to all things Mexican.” The dog-friendly bar is open daily from 12pm to 1am, with reservations available via the El Jefes website here.

