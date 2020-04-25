Elijah Wood Turns to Twitter for Help to Sell Turnips for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

23 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a savior for everyone in isolation. Providing a place to virtually meet up with friends, enjoy life as if coronavirus does not exist, and even run into celebrities like Elijah Wood, who has now selling digital turnips.

A player got the best surprise this week as the “Lord of the Rings” star arrived on her “island” to sell his goods. Twitter user Jessa (@directedbyrian) was ecstatic of the encounter.

Wood has apparently joined the legions of players who spent their quarantine days on “Animal Crossing,” which is a simulation game set on an island where anthropomorphic animals live. One of the many objectives of the game is to sell turnips at steep prices.

Players who have developed their own islands could travel to others’ where they can explore, sell items, or have a party.

For those not playing the game, players buy turnips from a pig, which does business for only a few hours one day per week. In turn, players would sell the turnips to two raccoons at a much higher price. It is best to travel to another island where the raccoons are willing to pay more for them.

This is how Wood surprised the player who goes by “Jessa” on Twitter. She tweeted her “dodo code”, which is the passcode used by other players to visit her island. She was just so excited as the raccoons were willing to pay 599 bells (the Animal Crossing currency) for her turnips. Turnips are usually sold from 300 to 400 bells.

It seems Wood was following the hashtag because he soon messaged her for her code to sell his turnips as well.

“Would love your dodo code to sell these turnips!” he wrote her, according to Jessa’s tweet.

Jessa was thrilled to oblige and shared screenshots of the Twitter exchange.

Soon, the cartoon Elijah Wood arrived on her island and quickly made himself at home. He commended Jessa while she ran in circles and complimented her on her island.

After selling his turnips for 599 bells each, Wood asked for permission before picking fruit from the trees that grow there.

As of this writing, Jessa’s tweets have already been retweeted for over 100,000 and received nearly 600,000 likes.

When The Verge asked her reactions about the visit, Jessa exclaimed: “It was so much fun!” She also praised Wood’s display of proper etiquette during his stay on her island. “He was so nice and wholesome,” Jessa added.

While Wood did not comment on their interaction, he did “like” some of Jessa’s tweets about their brief encounter in the game.

This just shows that even celebrities are not afraid to ask help from the internet when it comes to conquering the Animal Crossing market.

Meanwhile, Wood’s surprise visit is not the one promised by creators for the May Day Tour, which will happen on May 1 to 7 when a special visitor may visit the island. But, of course, surprises are always welcome.

Read also: VR Game ‘Supernatural’ Brings Fitness Gaming To Another Level