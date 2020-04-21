Elon Musk Claims 6000-Pound Tesla Cybertruck Floats in Water

Do you still remember the epic new creation of Elon Musk’s Tesla called Cybertruck? If yes, here’s another ‘fact’ that you should know about this pickup truck, as told by Musk on his social media. He revealed that Cybertruck is capable of doing water activities and literally ‘float’ for quite some time in the water. Is this real?

Last year, Elon Musk– the owner of Tesla– had officially introduced to the world his newly developed vehicle described as the ‘Cybertruck.’ This vehicle looks like a pickup truck made for Terminator or Mad Max for their next films. Musk had received tons of praises and criticisms when he first launched the said car. However, here’s another interesting fact that Musk himself revealed the pickup truck.

The Tesla owner claims his truck to be a ‘floating one.’ You’ve read it right! Musk himself boasted his estimated 6,000-pound or three tons vehicle reportedly can float in water for quite some time before it damages.

This answer pops up when a Twitter account asks Musk about Cybertruck’s ‘wading depth.’ Apparently, the Twitter user wants to hunt fish and cross streams using Musk’s vehicle. Surprisingly, though, Musk answered back to the tweet and said that “Yes. It will even float for a while.”

Musk’s answer to the tweet suggested that Cybertruck can actually float in water– if you’re also planning to bring the vehicle with you during fish hunting.

As reported via CNET, Tesla owner did not explain his answer furthermore even when related tweets were asked back about his statement. This means that Cybertruck has unknowingly skill to float on water, but we don’t know for sure how deep the water should be or how long it can be underwater before it damages.

Not only the tweet about Cybertruck’s ability to float in water is now being seen as intriguing. On the same thread, another Twitter user asked whether CT will have a heat pump like on Tesla’s Model Y. Musk answered back with enthusiasm and said that it has and a lot more of uncommon features. He also made a comment on the vehicle’s production line that will start soon– which he is now so excited to do in 2021.

Last year, Tech Times reported the epic fail launching of Cybertruck. As Musk introduces the features of the car, Tesla’s chief designer Franz von Holzhaussen, made an exciting demonstration of how strong the windows are.

As he threw a metal ball inside the windows of the car, the window immediately showed damage and cracks. Contrary to what Musk claims the vehicle to be.

