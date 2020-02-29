Elon Musk says F-35 “won’t stand a chance” against rival

Elon Musk, at a conference on the US Air Force, said that “the era of fighter jets is over” and that the future of aviation lies in drones. He later added in a tweet that an F-35 fighter “would have no chance” against an unmanned aircraft.

At a Florida Air Force symposium on Friday, February 28, a lieutenant general asked SpaceX founder Elon Musk what he thought of the future of air combat. The inventor replied that “the era of fighter jets was over” and that there was now a need to focus more on drones, Defense News reported.

Tesla’s president also said the F-35 would need a competitor, lamenting that the aircraft was the only fifth-generation option for the US Air Force. His speech did not find opposition in the assembly.

After the conference, Elon Musk commented on Twitter about the publication of an American journalist who repeated his quote. He developed his point, saying that the competitor of the device designed by Lockheed Martin should be a combat drone, remotely controlled by a human, against which “the F-35 would have no chance”.

The competitor should be a drone fighter plane that’s remote controlled by a human, but with its maneuvers augmented by autonomy. The F-35 would have no chance against it. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2020

F-35 failures

The US F-35 Lightning program is the most expensive in history, exceeding $ 1.5 trillion. It is also the most expensive aircraft: $ 1.4 billion per unit, with an operating cost of $ 44,000 per hour flown. The project has been developed since 1996 by the manufacturer Lockheed Martin, who promised the most efficient aircraft in the world until the middle of the 21st century, supposedly equipped with the three components of the American army: the US Air Force, the US Navy and the US Marine Corps.

However, many design issues have made the F-35 unreliable and in short supply. By 2018, 300 aircraft had been delivered, but none of them proved to be combat-capable due to technical failures. In June 2019, the Business Insider site listed the F-35 Lightning as one of the worst weapons projects in the U.S. military.