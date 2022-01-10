Employees’ rights in the UK need to be put on the same footing as shareholders’, according to a new report.

Employees must be given equal priority to shareholders, according to a report, amid concerns that the fruits of workers’ efforts are siphoned off to wealthy investors and boardrooms due to opaque ownership of the largest UK companies.

According to research published by the TUC, Common Wealth, and the High Pay Centre, UK workers benefit disproportionately little from share dividends.

They want company law reforms to encourage businesses to prioritize employee interests as much as shareholder interests.

The proportion of UK shares directly held by UK pension funds fell from nearly one in three in 1990 to less than one in 25 in 2018 according to the report “Do dividends pay our pensions?”

Ownership of UK public companies shifted from UK pension funds to foreign owners and investors whose identities were often obscured by lax reporting rules during this time period.

According to the authors, UK workers deserve to know who benefits from their labor and how much goes to a wealthy minority.

Over a quarter of the total market value of UK-listed shares was held by UK pension funds for nearly two decades, from 1981 to 1998.

According to the report, this fell to just under 13% before the 2008 financial crisis, and is now around 2.4% for direct ownership and 6% for indirect ownership.

Shareholder returns to pension funds benefit a wealthy minority disproportionately, and individual private investors’ share of UK share value has fallen from over 50% in the mid-1960s to under 14% today.

The richest 1% of UK households own more than the poorest 90% combined in terms of total share-based wealth.

Foreign investors now own the majority of UK-listed stocks, up from 5.6 percent in the mid-1970s to 55 percent today.

“The economic story of the decade is clear: workers have suffered while asset owners have benefited,” Mat Lawrence, director of Common Wealth, said.

To make ‘leveling up’ a reality, working people must share in the wealth they create.

