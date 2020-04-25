Employers and unions ask that the ERTE be expanded: “It is a matter of state”

The adaptation of the ERTE and the design of plans to relaunch the sectors hardest hit by the economic impact of the pandemic are at the center of the negotiations opened by the Government with employers and unions for reconstruction after the health crisis.

“The ERTE at this time are not a labor issue, but a State issue that have to facilitate the transition of the economy to save employment,” says the business organization led by Antonio Garamendi. This was the main message that this week was transmitted to Pedro Sánchez in the meeting that the social agents held by videoconference. His idea is that employment regulations facilitate the transition of the economy to save employment. “Companies must be hibernated with this so that, as soon as everything can be recovered, they will float”, emphasizes Garamendi.

In a joint note, CC.OO. and UGT claimed that the State pact that is sought to face the economic crisis is to maintain the ERTE and liquidity measures for companies. They also called for “immediately” to draw up “an economic boost plan, in those sectors that will suffer the paralysis of activity for the longest time.” They warn of the importance of accompanying activities in the service sector such as catering and hospitality, but also branches of industry that are severely affected by the economic slowdown, such as the automobile industry.

Diaz, for the work

According to the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, the Government wants to guarantee the expansion of coverage for workers and employers, especially in the ERTE, due to force majeure beyond the state of alarm. It remains to close a calendar and delimit the activities or sectors where these employment regulations would apply. .