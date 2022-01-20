Employers are increasing 401k benefits to attract employees – could you get an extra $1,000?

Employers are increasing 401(k) benefits to attract employees – could you get an extra $1,000?

Employers are boosting a key retirement benefit to entice workers in as they struggle to fill positions.

A 401k is a company-sponsored retirement plan.

The most appealing feature of a 401k is the employer match, which is essentially free money aimed at helping you later in life – which is why many job seekers are interested in it.

Indeed, 65% of 1,000 workers polled by Betterment’s 401(k) Business in September said they would be enticed to leave their current job in favor of a better-paying 401(k) or other retirement plan.

Employers appear to be stepping up their efforts to attract employees right now.

For starters, according to a survey conducted in the fall by investment consulting firm Callan LLC, 16 percent of large and midsize businesses plan to increase their 401k contributions or reinstate a suspended match in 2022.

Furthermore, 8% of the 100 employers polled said they would consider making those changes.

According to the Wall Street Journal, some major corporations have already increased benefits.

For example, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is now matching (dollar)1 for every (dollar)1 an employee contributes up to a maximum of (dollar)10,250, or (dollar)13,500 for those over 49.

Previously, Meta matched half of a worker’s contributions up to 7% of their pay.

KPMG US LLP, a consulting firm, has also begun contributing 6 to 8% of employee pay, including bonuses.

This replaced the previous 25% match, which could amount to up to 5% of a worker’s base pay.

Furthermore, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has proposed increasing the state’s maximum 401k match from 3% to 9%.

If you’re under 50, the maximum 401k contribution you can make in 2022 is (dollar)20,500, up (dollar)1,000 from the previous year.

In the meantime, if your employer does not provide a 401(k) or match, you can open an individual retirement account (IRA).

In contrast to the limitations of a 401k account, an IRA account allows you to choose from a larger pool of investments.

However, you can only contribute (dollar)6,000 to an IRA if you’re under the age of 50.

We look at four realistic ways to retire as a millionaire.

We explain how much you’ll lose if you take money out of your retirement account early.

Also, learn about a retirement blunder that could cost you (dollar)1.2 million.