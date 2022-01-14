Employers are increasing pay raises for the third year in a row – here’s how to improve your chances.

Employers are increasing pay raises for the third year in a row – here’s how to increase your chances of getting one.

According to a new survey, nearly one-third of employers expect to increase salary increases in 2022.

According to Willis Towers Watson, a global professional services firm, companies are looking to give employees a 3.4 percent raise on average.

Between October and November of 2021, the survey was conducted.

The survey included over 1,000 companies, and it discovered that salary projections had increased since June 2021.

Initially, many businesses aimed for a 3% pay raise.

However, the survey found that the number had increased to 3.4 percent, up from 2.8 percent in 2021.

Workers at all levels could see salary increases, according to the survey.

This includes people in management, support roles, and even those who do manual labor.

The amount of money workers could earn varies depending on the industry.

According to the survey, workers in retail, certain insurance sectors, finance, and some manufacturing industries can expect the biggest pay raises.

Millions of Americans are still struggling as a result of the Covid pandemic, and inflation has risen to a 39-year high of 7%.

However, as the labor shortage persists, the increases may encourage people to return to work.

When it comes to asking for a raise, there are a few steps you can take.

Taking initiative, for starters, demonstrates that you care about your job and the environment in which you work.

This can take the form of anticipating the needs of your coworkers and superiors.

Offering support and a willingness to assist others goes a long way and will make you stand out when it comes time to negotiate your next salary.

Setting goals for your workplace and career is also beneficial.

If you’ve set and met big goals this year, you’ll have a much easier time convincing your boss to give you a raise.

If you have a specific amount of money you want to make within those goals, do some research and see what others at that level have accomplished.

You can then look at what they’ve done to get to where they are now and set your own goals to achieve your desired salary.

This research will also give you a salary range for someone in your position and with your level of experience.

After considering all of this information, schedule a meeting with your manager or boss to discuss your potential salary increase.

