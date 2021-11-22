Employers must now share salary information with job applicants due to new legislation.

A COUPLE OF STATES HAVE PASSED NEW LAWS addressing the long-sought idea of pay transparency.

These laws are intended to address pay disparities that have plagued people for decades, particularly women and minorities.

If you’re looking for work, as many people are as a result of the Covid pandemic, you might be applying for jobs but not knowing how much they pay.

Before the topic of pay even comes up in conversation, there are usually several rounds of interviews.

And it’s then that you’ll realize you’ve squandered hours of your life on a job that doesn’t pay well.

Pay transparency laws are intended to address this problem.

The goal of salary transparency laws, also known as anti-secrecy laws, is to eliminate the guessing game that goes along with job posting salaries.

In addition, the goal is to aid in the promotion of equal pay for employees of all races and genders.

In 2018, California became the first state to pass a pay transparency law.

If an applicant requests it, this law requires employers to provide a salary range.

Employers are also prohibited from asking about a candidate’s salary history.

In the meantime, this year alone, three states have passed similar legislation.

The Equal Pay for Equal Work Act was passed in Colorado, and unnamed legislation was passed in Nevada and Connecticut.

Washington, Maryland, as well as the Ohio cities of Toledo and Cincinnati, have similar laws requiring pay transparency.

In 2023, Rhode Island will enact the Rhode Island Equal Pay Law.

These state laws are not the same as the federal Equal Pay Act, which was passed in 1963.

The laws come as a new study by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) on pay disparities finds that in 2020, women will earn only 83 cents for every dollar earned by men.

It also revealed that in 2020, white women earned 79 percent, black women 64 percent, and Latinas 57 percent of what white and non-Hispanic men earned.

In comparison to the previous year’s figures, the latter two have risen slightly.

According to the study, “no single gender or racial pay gap” exists because each woman has a unique background, experiences, and earnings.

We break down everything you need to know about the federal minimum wage, including how it differs by state.

In addition, we rank the hourly wages at Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, and Costco.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https