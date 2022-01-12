Energy prices: The move to net zero means high bills could last two years, according to Centrica, the parent company of British Gas.

Home energy bills may not fall for the next two years due to rising gas demand, according to the CEO of one of the UK’s largest power companies.

He went on to say that a 50% increase in bills – to around £2,000 – was unlikely to be temporary and could be here to stay.

When the legal price cap increases in April, wholesale gas prices are expected to rise again, worsening a cost-of-living crisis.

Mr. O’Shea told the BBC that the energy transition is driving up global gas demand, as countries shift away from coal and oil and toward greener sources.

“As we move closer to net zero, gas is a big transition fuel,” he said, adding that as coal-fired power plants in other countries are shut down, “there may be more demand for gas.”

“I can’t promise that this will be completed in six months, nine months, or a year because there isn’t an abundance of gas that you can turn on quickly.”

Mr O’Shea, who has been the CEO of Centrica, which owns British Gas for two years, suggested that rebranding gas as a “transition fuel” rather than a traditional, carbon-intensive fuel had gained political support, particularly from those calling for more investment in domestic gas extraction projects such as the North Sea.

Increasing domestic supplies from the North Sea, he cautioned, would not help ease the cost-of-living crisis.

“I’m not sure an increase in UK supply would have lowered the price from £3 per therm in December to 50p a year ago,” he said.

“We import gas from the United States, Norway, Europe, Qatar, and elsewhere.”

