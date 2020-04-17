English Essay Writing Skills: Some Points to Consider

The ability to write essays in English can at least be simplified in the following points:

1. Title



The title should be concise, specific, and precise, can summarize the gist of the article, conform to the relevant principles of compiling the bibliography, index and retrieval, and help to select keywords, try to avoid the use of Latin characters (names), abbreviations, characters, and codes.

2. Summary



The abstract should be relatively independent and self-contained. There should be no lengthy numerical formulas. Try not to use Latin characters (names), abbreviations, characters, codes, etc.

3. Keywords



The key word is to condense the theme of the thesis, which is more refined than the abstract. It is a term that reflects the main content of the article and has an important role in document retrieval. However, some academic journals require keywords that do not include terms in the title, and authors should also pay attention to this. That is why, some people think that in some situations, they really need a writing service.

4. Introduction



For the papers that have new insights on some of the results in the paper but the originality is not very obvious or have improved in research methods, we should clarify the scientific significance or application prospects of the differences.



5. Materials and methods



This part is one of the important basis for evaluating the reliability or repeatability of the paper. Different academic journals have different requirements on materials and methods. The writing principles of this part are generally:

– Adopt others’ methods: try to use the expressions in the literature.

– The technical method is slightly modified: the differences need to be explained.

– The technical method is original or there is no literature report: every link needs to be described in detail, including the model of the instrument used at the time, the climatic conditions measured, the source of medicines, etc. In addition, we must pay attention to the standardization of measurement units in the paper.

6. Results



There is no special format for this part, and it is flexible to grasp according to the actual situation; but in most cases, it is based on the chart information in the paper to reflect the overall change trend or the difference between the comparison process and the control, which shows the specialty of the research results. When necessary, you need to provide specific data to explain. Relatively speaking, this part is relatively easy to write.

7. Discussion



Discussion is an extension of the research results and is the most difficult for any person engaged in essay writing to write well. The general writing principles are summarized as follows:

– Reasonably explain the results obtained. If you support or disagree with a certain point of view, or you have different results from your predecessors, or put forward new insights, you should specify the specific conditions under which the results were obtained, whether the reasons are sufficient, and whether they are universal, and also pay attention to the relevant literature.

– Slightly explain the shortcomings that may exist in this work, or explain the problems that need further research, or make a brief comment on the future development direction.

8. Conclusion



Some papers do not have this part of the conclusion, but in most cases, the conclusion of the paper should be composed of some short phrases and sentences. Generally, do not repeat the existing conclusions in the results section; and the conclusion is not just a summary, and new ones should be added. In-depth analysis should also clearly indicate the scientific significance or application value of the thesis in this research field.

9. References



References are relevant journal materials and books cited for writing papers, and are an indispensable and important part of academic papers. It not only helps readers to further retrieve relevant information, but also is an important source of information for statistical analysis of citations in journal papers.