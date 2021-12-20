English sparkling wine brand giving French champagne houses a run for their money

The English sparkling wine label that’s giving French champagne houses a run for their money.

‘Chapel Down is England’s leading winemaker on a mission to forever change the world’s perception of English wine.’

Andrew Carter, the new CEO of winemaker Chapel Down, is the subject of this week’s 30-second interview.

Chapel Down is England’s most well-known winemaker, on a mission to forever change the way the world views English wine.

From grapes grown on the chalky terroir in the South East, its talented winemakers create world-class sparkling and still wines.

Chapel Down winery, located in Tenterden, Kent, has excellent visitor facilities and welcomes over 60,000 visitors each year.

The company is listed on the Aquis Exchange and has a large number of individual shareholders, in excess of 8,500, who are all strong supporters of the brand and its products. It also has institutional backers, including Michael Spencer’s IPGL.

For us as a company, 2021 has been another exciting year.

Another strong sales year as demand grows, with the quality of our wines improving year after year and their appeal being bolstered by a growing number of our customers’ eco-conscious attitudes.

When you have world-class sparkling wines right on your doorstep, why drink a bottle of Champagne imported from France?

After a few months in the role, I can see many opportunities for the company and brand moving forward, and it’s great to be working with a team that is excited about the challenges ahead.

Our goal is to become the most well-known winemaker in England.

Our goal is to tenfold the size of our company.

Only about 200 million bottles of sparkling wine are sold in the UK, while about 21 million bottles of champagne are sold — English sparkling wine accounts for about 3.5 million bottles.

The chance is enormous.

Our available still wines in 2022 will be impacted by a difficult harvest year for the English wine industry in 2021, but we have significant stocks of sparkling wine at Chapel Down to grow.

Working with more of the UK’s leading bars, restaurants, and hotels is one of our biggest opportunities, and we’ll be launching a new super premium sparkling wine exclusively for them in early 2022.

We’re just getting started.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

The English sparkling wine brand which is giving French champagne houses a run for their money