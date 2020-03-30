EOS Dips Below 2.1747 Level, Down 6%

Investing.com – fell bellow the $2.1747 level on Saturday. EOS was trading at 2.1747 by 10:12 (14:12 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, down 5.78% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 22.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $2.0120B, or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.1276 to $2.2016 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.12%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.5423B or 0.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.0785 to $2.3762 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 90.54% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

was last at $6,235.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.93% on the day.

was trading at $128.82 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 4.86%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $114.4245B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $14.2490B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading