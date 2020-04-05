EOS Dips Below 2.3425 Level, Down 1%

Investing.com – fell bellow the $2.3425 level on Sunday. EOS was trading at 2.3425 by 10:20 (14:20 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, down 1.29% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 3.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $2.1663B, or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.3307 to $2.3752 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 7.76%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.4982B or 0.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.1117 to $2.4815 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 89.81% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

was last at $6,784.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.05% on the day.

was trading at $143.60 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.31%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $124.4031B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $15.9343B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading