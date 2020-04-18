EOS, Ethereum and Ripples XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – 04/17/20

EOS

EOS fell 1.50% on Friday. EOS partially reversed a 10.59% rally from Thursday, ending the day at $ 2.6231.

A bearish start to the day caused EOS to drop from an early high of $ 2.6750 to a low of $ 2.5855 in the morning.

EOS stayed away from the high levels of support and resistance and rebounded to a late intraday high of $ 2.6784.

EOS underperformed the first major resistance level at $ 2.8200 and fell below the $ 2.66 level and into the red.

At the time of writing, EOS rose 1.2% to $ 2.6545. A bullish start to the day rallied EOS from an early morning low of $ 2.6212 to a high of $ 2.6762.

EOS broke the first major resistance level at $ 2.6725 before easing.

For the next day

EOS would have to return to $ 2.60 to support a further breakthrough of the first major resistance level at $ 2.6725.

Support from the broader market would be needed for EOS to reach the $ 2.70 level.

Without an extended crypto rally, the $ 2.70 resistance would likely result in EOS being below the second major resistance level of $ 2.7219.

If you don’t return to the $ 2.60 level, EOS could hit backwards.

A fall below $ 2.63 would put the first major support at $ 2.5796 before a rebound.

However, subject to a prolonged crypto sell-off, EOS should stay below levels of $ 2.50 on that day.

The second major support level at $ 2.5361 should limit all drawbacks.

Look at the technical indicators

Main Support Level: $ 2,5796

Main resistance level: $ 2.6725

23.6% FIB retracement level: $ 6.62

38% FIB retracement level: $ 9.76

62% FIB retracement level: $ 14.82

ether

The Ethereum slipped 0.98% on Friday. After rallying 12.95% on Thursday, Ethereum ended the day at $ 170.89.

Ethereum followed the broader market, slipping from an early morning high of $ 173.61 to an early intraday low of $ 168.50.

Ethereum avoided the first large support level at $ 155.35 and rose to a late intraday high of $ 175.10.

Ethereum underperformed the first major resistance level at $ 182.47 before falling back into the red. The resistance at $ 175 was stuck in Ethereum late in the day.

At the time of writing, Ethereum rose 1.66% to $ 173.73. With a bullish start to the day, Ethereum rose from an early morning low of $ 170.69 to a high of $ 174.44.

Ethereum stayed away from key support levels and hit the first major resistance level early on at $ 174.49.





