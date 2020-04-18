EOS, Ethereum and Ripples XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – 04/17/20

EOS
EOS fell 1.50% on Friday. EOS partially reversed a 10.59% rally from Thursday, ending the day at $ 2.6231.
A bearish start to the day caused EOS to drop from an early high of $ 2.6750 to a low of $ 2.5855 in the morning.
EOS stayed away from the high levels of support and resistance and rebounded to a late intraday high of $ 2.6784.
EOS underperformed the first major resistance level at $ 2.8200 and fell below the $ 2.66 level and into the red.
At the time of writing, EOS rose 1.2% to $ 2.6545. A bullish start to the day rallied EOS from an early morning low of $ 2.6212 to a high of $ 2.6762.
EOS broke the first major resistance level at $ 2.6725 before easing.
For the next day
EOS would have to return to $ 2.60 to support a further breakthrough of the first major resistance level at $ 2.6725.
Support from the broader market would be needed for EOS to reach the $ 2.70 level.
Without an extended crypto rally, the $ 2.70 resistance would likely result in EOS being below the second major resistance level of $ 2.7219.
If you don’t return to the $ 2.60 level, EOS could hit backwards.
A fall below $ 2.63 would put the first major support at $ 2.5796 before a rebound.
However, subject to a prolonged crypto sell-off, EOS should stay below levels of $ 2.50 on that day.
The second major support level at $ 2.5361 should limit all drawbacks.
Look at the technical indicators
Main Support Level: $ 2,5796
Main resistance level: $ 2.6725
23.6% FIB retracement level: $ 6.62
38% FIB retracement level: $ 9.76
62% FIB retracement level: $ 14.82
ether
The Ethereum slipped 0.98% on Friday. After rallying 12.95% on Thursday, Ethereum ended the day at $ 170.89.
Ethereum followed the broader market, slipping from an early morning high of $ 173.61 to an early intraday low of $ 168.50.
Ethereum avoided the first large support level at $ 155.35 and rose to a late intraday high of $ 175.10.
Ethereum underperformed the first major resistance level at $ 182.47 before falling back into the red. The resistance at $ 175 was stuck in Ethereum late in the day.
At the time of writing, Ethereum rose 1.66% to $ 173.73. With a bullish start to the day, Ethereum rose from an early morning low of $ 170.69 to a high of $ 174.44.
Ethereum stayed away from key support levels and hit the first major resistance level early on at $ 174.49.
For the next day
Ethereum would have to return to $ 174 to support another run at the first major resistance level of $ 174.49.
Support from the broader market would, however, be needed for Ethereum to return to the $ 174 level.
Aside from an extended crypto rally, Friday’s first major resistance and high of $ 175.1 would likely set Ethereum back.
If Ethereum doesn’t return to the $ 174 level, it can lead to red numbers.
Falling below $ 171.5 would put the first major support at $ 167.89 before a rebound.
However, subject to a crypto meltdown, Ethereum should stay away from levels below $ 160 a day.
The second major support level at $ 164.90 should limit all drawbacks.
Look at the technical indicators
Main Support Level: $ 167.89
Main resistance level: $ 174.49
23.6% FIB retracement level: $ 257
38.2% FIB retracement level: $ 367
62% FIB retracement level: $ 543
Ripples XRP
Ripple’s XRP fell 0.83% on Friday. Ripple’s XRP partially returned 5.61% to the day, ending the day at $ 0.18940.
With a troubled start to the day, Ripples XRP slipped from an early high of $ 0.19202 to an early morning intraday low of $ 0.18658.
Ripple’s XRP underperformed its first major support level at $ 0.1790, reaching a late intraday high of $ 0.19223.
Ripple’s XRP underperformed its first major resistance level at $ 0.1984 before falling below $ 0.19 and into the red.
At the time of writing, Ripple’s XRP rose 0.99% to $ 0.19128. A bullish start to the day caused Ripples XRP to rise from an early low of $ 0.18940 to a high of $ 0.19219.
Ripple’s XRP stayed away from key support levels and tested the first major resistance level early at $ 0.1922.
For the next day
Ripple’s XRP needs to rise to $ 0.19200 to support a move through the first major resistance level at $ 0.1922.
Support from the broader market would be needed for Ripples XRP to break out of the morning high of $ 0.19219.
Aside from an extended crypto rally, Friday’s first major resistance level and $ 0.19223 high would likely limit any upward trend.
If you don’t return to the $ 0.19200 level, Ripples XRP could hit backwards.
Falling below $ 0.1890 would bring the first major support level back at $ 0.1866.
However, subject to a prolonged crypto sell-off, Ripples XRP should stay well below $ 0.18.
The second major support level at $ 0.1838 should limit all of the day’s drawbacks.
Look at the technical indicators
Main Support Level: $ 0.1866
Main resistance level: $ 0.1922
23.6% FIB retracement level: $ 0.3638
38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $ 0.4800
62% FIB retracement level: $ 0.6678
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Please let us know what you think in the comments below. “data-reactid =” 127 “>Please let us know what you think in the comments below.
Thanks Bob
This article was originally published on FX Empire