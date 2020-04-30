Equity markets boosted by hopes for remdesivir drugs

Stocks in the U.S. and Asia rose, hoping an experimental drug might help treat the symptoms of Covid-19.

A leading US infectious disease expert said the first results of a clinical trial of antiviral treatment for remdesivir were “pretty good news”.

Investors are betting that the drug could help countries get out of closures to stem the outbreak.

Gilead Sciences, which develops the drug, saw its shares increase more than 5.5% in New York trading.

White House health advisor Anthony Fauci said a study by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) had shown that the drug had a “clear, significant, positive effect on reducing the time to recovery” of the coronavirus.

Markets had already started to rise after Gilead said preliminary indications from a remdesivir study showed that this helped patients recover faster.

A possible medical breakthrough like this is seen as an important step so that governments can ease the stringent restrictions they have placed on human movement when trying to slow the spread of the infection.

Lockdowns around the world have frozen economic activity, leaving hundreds of millions unemployed and raising concerns about a long, deep global recession.

The shares also received a boost from the Fed’s promise to continue supporting the American economy against the effects of the pandemic.

At the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting, the Federal Reserve left key rates close to zero, while Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the US economy would fall at an “unprecedented rate” this quarter.

But he also said that growth would accelerate if the restrictions were lifted, and vowed that the Fed would continue to support the recovery.

The Japanese benchmark index Nikkei 225 rose 2.1% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 rose 2.4%.

This was due to strong gains in the US stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 2.2% higher, the S & P 500 2.7% and the Nasdaq 3.6%.