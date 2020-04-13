Escrivá rectifies churches: there will be no minimum vital income bridge

The Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, assures that the Government will approve a “structural and permanent” minimum income “soon”, that is, not temporary and extraordinary, which will complement other types of regional income and aid and that will be associated with a inclusion itinerary. In an interview in El País, collected by Efe, the minister explains that Social Security is carrying out the “preparatory work” for the creation of this income, which “will not conflict” with the regional ones, but as a whole They will raise the income of families up to a certain threshold, depending on the type of family (if they have children or if they are single-parent, for example).

Regarding the announcement last week by the second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, of the creation of a temporary minimum vital income or “bridge” until the creation of a permanent one, Escrivá assures that it was a “well-intentioned initiative” aimed at alleviating the situation of vulnerable groups. The minimum income produced by Social Security will be compatible “with a fuller incorporation into the labor market”, but it will also be associated with inclusion itineraries, for example, for those who have problems with drug addiction or access to education. Regarding the moratorium on social contributions, the minister assures that it will be applied based on a sectoral classification and that the ministerial order that regulates it “is almost completed” and that “in the next few days” the procedures prior to its publication will begin ».

Regarding the requests from employers for tax holidays, Escrivá believes that it is necessary to “discriminate” with measures that are “fair and balanced”, so that they are “absolutely generous and extensive” for those whom they have “forced” to stop their activity, but not for other companies. .