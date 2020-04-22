Esports Call of Duty: Mobile Championship 2020: What You Can Win and How to Join

Since everyone is now on lockdown and can’t go out due to Coronavirus, why not join the upcoming tournament of Call of Duty: Mobile? The very first official esports tournament of COD: Mobile called Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 will kick off on Apr. 30. Have the chance to beat other players on the game and win the grand prize of $1 million!

On Wednesday, Apr. 22, Activision officially announced the sought-after game tournament of Call of Duty: Mobile world. If you aim to be a millionaire and happens to be great at playing COD: Mobile, here are the things you should know before signing up on the competition.

First, to be eligible for joining the world competition, you must be ranked veteran or higher before signing up. Since the official start of the competition is still a week away, you can still play to increase your ranks if you’re not yet on veteran mode already.

To know your ranking, go to the ‘Ranked Mode’ lobby, and view your current rank. If you already confirmed your game ranking and fantastically gets the veteran rank, you can now join the world competition.

Of course, once you already sign-up on the competition. Here’s where the game will indeed start. Each weekend starting on Apr. 30 until May 24, COD: Mobile will conduct the game with you as player up against other competitors and win in-game rewards for the next few weeks.

After winning the exciting in-game rewards and collected your ‘Tournament Points,’ here’s a heads up, you must know. Once a player collected 80 points within the first ranked matches, you will automatically go to the next Stage 2.

If you’re lucky and get to enter Stage 2, the game will require you to form a team out of those players who are also qualified on the same stage. All of the winners will continue to play on the online matches.

All players around the world are encouraged to join the esports tournament as long as you’re 18 years old.

Other additional requirements are:

“Players must compete on an eligible handset and may not use an external device or attachment of any kind that modifies the game’s controls (e.g. Bluetooth controllers, wired controllers, mouse, keyboard, etc.) without the express consent of the Administration. Players may not compete using any desktop emulator. The Administration reserves the right to investigate any Player deemed in violation. Players who are found to be in violation may be disqualified from participating in any future Call of Duty® Mobile tournaments,” said on the blog post.

Just like other esports events, there will be a cash prize for the winning players. As said in the announcement, Activision will give out $1 million as the total prize for winning the competition.

Other rules of the event are expected to be announced on the website within this week.

