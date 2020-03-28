EssilorLuxottica abandons its financial forecasts for 2020

–

PARIS (Reuters) – Optical specialist EssilorLuxottica announced on Friday that it had abandoned its financial forecasts due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on its business.

“In January and February, the group recorded solid growth, in line with its annual targets. Activity began to deteriorate in March, as the impact of the virus, initially centered on China, shifted, to entire regions of Europe and North America, “the group said in a statement.

“During the second quarter, the group expects sales to continue to slow down, with a significant impact on profitability,” he added.

EssilorLuxottica has closed all of its industrial sites in France and temporarily suspended activity in Italy. The group says it ensures the continuity of its production thanks to its worldwide network of factories, especially the factories in China which have returned to normal operation.

“Ensuring production is not a problem,” said Hubert Sagnires, deputy vice president and general manager of EssilorLuxottica on BFM Business.

“We are fortunate to have a very healthy cash situation, we are not worried, since we started with around 6 billion and the possibility of being able to draw on another 4 billion”, he said, adding that no decision had yet been taken on the maintenance of the dividend.

(Blandine Hnault, said by Jean-Michel Blot)