Ethereum Climbs 10% In a Green Day

Investing.com – was trading at $144.58 by 13:01 (17:01 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.40% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 23.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $15.74B, or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $135.26 to $144.58 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 5.07%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $13.93B or 0.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $124.8400 to $144.5822 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 89.84% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

was last at $6,927.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 10.50% on the day.

was trading at $0.18139 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.84%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $125.72B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while XRP’s market cap totaled $7.92B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading