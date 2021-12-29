Ethereum, Decentraland, and Basic Attention Token are the best cryptos set to rebound in 2022, according to live cryptocurrency prices.

Ethereum, Decentraland, and Basic Attention Token are the best cryptos for rebounds in 2022.

Some experts believe that ETHEREUM, Decentraland, and Basic Attention are all poised for rebounds in 2022.

Regardless of what else happens in the highly volatile market, Motley Fool contributors believe those three cryptocurrencies will see gains next year.

The outlet stated that “Ethereum stands out as a great crypto for 2022 and beyond,” but that BAT and Decentraland are also good bets.

Bitcoin has remained the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, with its value increasing by more than 70% in 2021.

The coin started the year at (dollar)32,000 per coin and by April had surpassed (dollar)64,000 per coin.

Despite a drop in value from May to September, Bitcoin recovered and hit a new high in November 2021 of (dollar)69,044 USD.

Part 2 of a two-part series on crypto investments

Crypto exchanges, start-ups dealing with NFTs, and play-to-earn gaming were all highlighted by Fortune as factors in the crypto industry exploding in 2021.

The Metaverse’s growing popularity has also resulted in multi-million dollar investments.

(Dollar)30 billion has been invested in cryptocurrencies.

According to Fortune, the cryptocurrency industry received a record (dollar)30 billion in contributions in 2021.

Bloomberg News data was cited by the news outlet, which claimed that (dollar)7.2 billion came from American investors.

According to Fortune, the (dollar)30 billion is nearly four times the (dollar)8 billion invested in crypto companies in 2018.

The next meme coin is called DogeZilla.

DogeZilla, a newly launched cryptocurrency, exploded out of the gate.

DogeZilla was said to have grown from (dollar)50,000 to (dollar)500 million in its first eight days of existence.

Elon Musk, the billionaire, also got involved with DogeZilla by tweeting about it.

“Cover story for Godzilla obv,” he replied to a tweet about an underwater mud volcano.

Who is Dogezilla, and what does he stand for?

DogeZilla is a community-based project that was started by someone with the alias of 9ZEROES.

DogeZilla claims to be working to make the crypto world a safer place for users.

DogeZilla has a vault that verifies crypto launches, according to its whitepaper.

“Obviously, it is not a 100 percent fool-proof method because that simply does not exist in this space,” it says, “but the purpose of Vault is to reduce risk to the greatest extent possible.”

Users can also collect DogeZilla tokens by holding them.

According to DogeZilla, “5% Holder Rewards are distributed to all token holders in proportion to their holding percentages.”

DogeZilla intends to release an NFTs Invasion Series in early 2022 for future projects.

Its logo depicts a happy dog in what appears to be…

