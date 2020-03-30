Ethereum Dips Below 128.07 Level, Down 7%

Investing.com – fell bellow the $128.07 level on Saturday. Ethereum was trading at 128.07 by 03:21 (07:21 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, down 7.06% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 22.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $14.18B, or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $125.48 to $132.30 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 2.27%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $11.37B or 0.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $120.1977 to $142.8971 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 91.00% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

was last at $6,173.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.15% on the day.

was trading at $0.16995 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 1.93%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $113.13B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while XRP’s market cap totaled $7.47B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading