Ethereum Dips Below 134.45 Level, Down 1%

Investing.com – fell bellow the $134.45 level on Sunday. Ethereum was trading at 134.45 by 03:15 (07:15 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, down 1.00% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 22.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $14.89B, or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $130.75 to $136.86 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 8.91%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $13.28B or 0.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $102.4371 to $151.8461 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 90.55% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

was last at $6,286.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.87% on the day.

was trading at $0.15960 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.48%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $115.40B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while XRP’s market cap totaled $7.03B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading