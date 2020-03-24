Ethereum Dips Below 136.23 Level, Down 8%

Investing.com – fell bellow the $136.23 level on Tuesday. Ethereum was trading at 136.23 by 03:17 (07:17 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, down 8.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 23.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $15.07B, or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $132.67 to $136.96 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 18.41%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $14.65B or 0.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $110.1638 to $151.8461 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 90.43% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

was last at $6,584.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 10.06% on the day.

was trading at $0.15983 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.95%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $120.37B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while XRP’s market cap totaled $6.98B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading