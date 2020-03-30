Ethereum Falls 10% In Selloff

Investing.com – was trading at $126.27 by 23:38 (03:38 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.16% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 16.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $14.17B, or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $126.21 to $132.30 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 2.74%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $11.31B or 0.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $120.1977 to $142.8971 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 91.13% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

was last at $6,123.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 10.69% on the day.

was trading at $0.16741 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.57%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $113.33B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while XRP’s market cap totaled $7.44B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading