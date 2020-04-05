EU Highlights Blockchain Benefits in Digitization Write-Up

The European Union, or EU, mentioned blockchain technology as part of social services digitization efforts to keep Europe up to speed with the changing times.

“As in the case of the services sector, the use of blockchain technology is in an early phase of adoption in health and social care, where it has been used to pay benefits in cash and to monitor pension contributions,” the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions, or Eurofound, an EU agency, said in a 2020 report.

