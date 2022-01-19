Euro is a European currency.

The European Union currency is the euro.

The green loan, which covers half of the total debt, will be used to build and operate six onshore wind farms.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a green loan agreement with EDP Renewables (EDPR) for the construction and operation of six medium-sized onshore wind farms in Poland with a total nominal capacity of 150 megawatts (MW), the bank announced Tuesday.

“The six EIB-financed onshore wind farms are primarily located in the north (Kozlowo, Krasin, Lichnowy, Chojnice, and Piatkowo wind farms) and south (Bogoria wind farm),” according to the bank.

Individual 15-year two-sided contract-for-differences for onshore wind farms were awarded in competitive auctions held in 2018 and 2019.

According to the bank, the EIB investment will cover close to half of the total senior debt, with Banco Santander and Caixabank Poland providing the remaining debt.

The EIB Group will lend €5.2 billion to Polish projects in 2020.