Eurobonds, coronabonds or collection box, how are countries going to help each other?

Only together can we control corona, is the battle slogan. This also applies to the countries in Europe. The question is how: borrow money or give money? Should eurobonds (‘coronabonds’) be issued as the French, Italians and Spaniards want, or is a collection box going around, as suggested by Dutch minister Hoekstra?

The corona crisis costs a fortune, especially for the hardest hit countries Italy and Spain. Money is needed to make up for this enormous economic damage and to sustain health care, and to pay for all kinds of government support schemes.

The European Central Bank (ECB) pulls the wallet with EUR 1100 billion. Euro countries must also help each other with money, out of solidarity and self-interest. “If everything falls, we will fall. If we do not save them, we will not save ourselves,” said former DNB president Nout Wellink.

Almost every euro country has ideas on how to tackle it. Tonight, the finance ministers will make decisions. Which ideas are on the table and which have the best chance?

Eurobonds

The most frequently heard plan is Eurobonds, which counts as the pinnacle of solidarity and togetherness. Bond is the English word for bond, a debt loan. Governments and companies can issue bonds with which they finance their (government) debt, investments or expenditure.

Large and small investors, pension funds and investors lend money at an interest rate; the riskier the loan, the higher the interest rate. The loan is called a bond because you are required to repay, just like a mortgage loan. A bond or Eurobond is therefore not a gift.

The problem is that there are no Eurobonds yet. These are not loans in euros or debt securities issued in Europe. A real euro bond can only be issued if the euro countries have a joint account, run a joint state-run economy, and there is not (yet) one.

Each euro country has its own national budget and household book, its own income and expenditure, taxes and debts, so debt cannot be issued with and on behalf of other euro countries. Our Italian or Belgian national debt is not ours.

If Italy needs more money, it can increase its national debt. Although that country already has the second highest public debt in the eurozone, almost 2300 billion euros and 132 percent of GDP, a few tens of billions more does not matter much.

By the way, Italy still has access to capital markets at an acceptable interest rate, so the problem is not that dire.

European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

Eurobonds are therefore difficult, but what most resembles it is the loans issued by the ESM, the European Stability Mechanism. This is a euro area lending program for euro countries, which was set up in the crisis years after 2008 to save countries such as Greece and Spain.

The rescue fund is filled with 80 billion euros from the 19 euro countries. The Netherlands has invested 4.6 billion. With that capital guaranteed by governments, bonds can be issued and so money can be raised in financial markets to almost nine times, a total of 700 billion euros.

The fund acts as a lever. After all, the idea is to raise more money with little money: the 19 euro countries are committed to it jointly and have a common goal, which is to save each other from financial ruin, a kind one for all and all for one.

410 billion euros in loans can still be raised from that pot, and that seems enough for the greatest need. If more is needed, the euro countries may be able to increase their national contributions somewhat.

In order to use the ESM as a special corona credit line, it is necessary to adjust the game rules. The ESM now only lends under conditions such as strict reform programs and austerity, but that will not work with the corona crisis.

Corona fund

What is also possible is to set up a new special ‘corona fund’, next to the ESM. This works on the same principle: euro countries deposit money in it, about 25 billion euros with which loans are issued. For the Netherlands, that amounts to 1 to 1.5 billion euros. These corona bonds are then specifically linked to the corona crisis.

Collection box

The Netherlands has put another option on the table. No eurobonds or debt-increasing loans, but a gift. Wopke Hoekstra, the Dutch Minister of Finance, suggested a kind of charity fund in which euro countries can voluntarily invest money and from which every country can get money to tackle the problems. The Netherlands intended to invest 1 billion euros in this.

But Italy doesn’t feel much for such a tip jar. It is too much about holding hands, too focused on weak countries and too little on European solidarity.

What it is going to be? The Wopke fund and a special corona fund have the least chance of success, the corona credit line at the ESM all the more. This is in line with the manifesto of 100 Dutch economists. It is felt that, combined with a European working time shortening fund and a facility of 200 billion euros at the European Investment Bank (EIB), there is enough heavy artillery on the table.