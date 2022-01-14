EuroMillions results are now available in real time, with a £45 million jackpot up for grabs.

EuroMillions results are now available in real time, with the £45 million jackpot up for grabs.

Brits entered the EuroMillions game tonight for a chance to win a bank-busting, life-changing £45 million jackpot.

The winning numbers are 6, 17, 25, 31, 46, and the Lucky Stars are 9 and 12. The draw took place at 8.15 p.m.

In the meantime,

The “must-win” Lotto jackpot for Saturday has risen to £12 million after no one won the top prize in the midweek draw.

Please use caution when gambling.

When the fun is over, it’s time to call it a day.

For the most up-to-date results and information

It’s difficult to win the life-changing jackpot.

With between 80 and 100 million people buying a EuroMillions ticket each week, the competition is fierce.

All five main numbers and both lucky star numbers must be matched to win the cash prize.

However, the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 139,838, 160.

The odds of matching five numbers and one star are 1 in 6,991,908.

Matching two numbers in the draw has a 1 in 22 chance of happening.

EuroMillions has a 1 in 13 chance of winning a prize.

According to the EuroMillions website, the UK Millionaire Maker game has a 1 in 1,900,000 chance of winning.

However, because winning in this game is solely dependent on the number of payslips sold, the odds fluctuate.

The EuroMillions lottery draw just finished.

The £45 million winning numbers are 6, 17, 25, 31, and 46.

The Lucky Stars, on the other hand, are nine and twelve years old.

The draw for the Thundebrall has occurred.

The numbers 14, 15, 18, 29, and 33 are the winning ones.

The Thunderball, on the other hand, is 07.

Tonight, at 8 p.m., Thunderball returns.

Keep an eye on this page for the winning results.

Is it possible that you could win £500,000?

Every week, National Lottery players raise around £30 million for good causes, so even if you don’t win, you’re helping some of the most vulnerable people in the country.

The following are some of the organizations with which they collaborate:

A MOTHER OF TWO stayed to finish her shift at a care home after winning £1 million on a lottery scratchcard.

Sara Thomas, 26, was stunned and asked coworkers to call Camelot to verify that her jackpot was real.

She told her 28-year-old partner Sean Warner, who advised her to take the rest of the day off, but she persisted in working.

“I was gobsmacked when I won,” Sara, from Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales, said.

“When I told Sean, he suggested I leave work for the day, but we were already short-staffed, and I didn’t want to…

