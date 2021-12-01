EuroMillions results – Tuesday’s winning numbers revealed ahead of tonight’s major 5.3 million double Lotto rollover

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw have been revealed, ahead of a major 5.3 million double Lotto rollover to be played for tonight.

Last night, EUROMILLIONS returned with a life-changing £14 million prize up for grabs for a lucky ticket holder.

On Tuesday, the draw took place at 8.45 p.m., with the Thunderball draw following at 8 p.m., with a prize pool of £500,000 up for grabs for Brits.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 19, 20, 26, 33, 43, with 1, 4 as the lucky star.

The numbers for the Thunderball were 2, 5, 28, 34, 36, and 1

Meanwhile, tonight’s Lotto draw features a DOUBLE rollover.

This means that one lucky winner could walk away with £5.3 million.

Always keep in mind that gambling should be done in moderation.

And when the fun is over, it’s time to call it a day.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our National Lottery live blog…

Every Wednesday and Saturday, the Lotto is drawn.

The next Lotto draw will take place on December 1st, which is tonight.

On our blog, bettors will be able to see the results of the draw.

The EuroMillions and Thunderball jackpots were announced last night.

Good luck to everyone who took part!

A £115 million jackpot would almost certainly change not only your life, but the lives of everyone you’ve ever cared about as well.

That’s probably why Frances and Patrick Connolly decided to split their winnings with 175 people.

Last year, Frances said, “We won £114,969,775.70 and we have given away more than half of it.”

“That’s £60 million in love.”

What makes me even happier is that every single person to whom we have given money has passed some of it on to others.

Since winning the lottery, there hasn’t been a day when I haven’t smiled.”

Leah Sumray, a former chip shop worker, won £1 million in 2007 but was arrested less than a year later for failing to testify at someone else’s trial.

She went on a £2,000 luxury holiday to Fuerteventura instead of answering a witness summons to give evidence in an assault case.

Sumray, who was 21 years old at the time of her victory, was sentenced to 14 days in prison for contempt of court.

In 2008, she told The Mirror, “I know I did something wrong and I’m sorry.”

“However, I believe I was singled out for being a lottery winner.”

Just months after tragically losing their son to Covid, a couple won two lottery prizes in two weeks.

Susan Slater and her husband won more than £30,000 twice in July on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

They now wish to make use of the…

