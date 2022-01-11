European stock markets end the day on a high note.

The stock markets in Europe ended the day in the green.

The best performer is Germany’s DAX index, which is up 1.10 percent.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Tuesday, European stock markets closed higher, with Germany leading the region.

The STOXX Europe 600 index, which includes around 90% of the European market capitalization in 17 countries, rose 4.04 points, or 0.84 percent, to close at 483.08.

The FTSE 100 index in London rose 46.1 points, or 0.62 percent, to 7,491.

The best-performing stock of the day was Germany’s DAX 30, which rose 173.54 points, or 1.10 percent, to close at 15,942.

The CAC 40 index in France rose 67.6 points, or 0.95 percent, to 7,183 points.

The FTSE MIB 30 in Italy rose 181.8 points, or 0.6%, to 27,535.

The IBEX 35 index in Spain rose 49 points, or 0.56 percent, to 8,756 points.