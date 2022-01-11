European stocks end the day in the black.

Stocks in Europe end the day in the green.

Markets reflect a positive economic outlook.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

European stocks ended the day higher on Tuesday, owing to a more upbeat economic outlook, particularly among travel companies.

The STOXX Europe 600 index, which includes approximately 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, rose 4.03 points, or 0.82 percent, to 494.02.

The FTSE 100 in London rose 120.61 points, or 1.63 percent, to close at 7,505.

The DAX 30 in Germany gained 135.87 points, or 0.86 percent, to 16,020, while the CAC 40 in France gained 100.19 points, or 1.39 percent, to 7,317.

The FTSE MIB 30 in Italy closed at 27,954 points, up 224.52 points, or 0.81 percent.

The IBEX 35 index in Spain rose 34.6 points, or 0.39 percent, to 8,795.