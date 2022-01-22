European stocks end the week with a loss.

The European stock market ended the week in negative territory.

All of the major indices ended the week with losses.

ANKARA

Despite inflationary concerns and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, all European markets ended Friday with losses.

The STOXX Europe 600 index, which includes around 90% of the European market capitalization in 17 countries, fell 8.91 points, or 1.84 percent, to 474.44.

The FTSE 100 index in the United Kingdom finished at 7,494.13, down 90.88 points, or 1.2 percent.

The DAX 30 index in Germany fell 1.94 percent, or 308.45 points, to 15,603.88.

The CAC 40 index in France dropped 1.75 percent, or 125.57 points, to 7,068.59 points.

The FTSE MIB in Italy was down 508.6 points, or 1.84 percent, to 27,061.4, while the IBEX 35 in Spain was down 119.9 points, or 1.36 percent, to 8,694.7.

Almost all Asian markets ended the week in the red.

The BIST 100 index in Turkiye closed 0.15 percent lower at 2,011.16 points.