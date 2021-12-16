European stocks ended the day with a gain of around 2%.

Stocks in Europe ended the day with a gain of about 2%.

European stocks ended the day higher on Tuesday, gaining about 2% on the day.

The STOXX Europe 600 index, which includes around 90% of the European market capitalization in 17 countries, rose 11.47 points, or 2.45%, to close at 480.18.

The FTSE 100 index in London rose 107 points, or 1.49 percent, to 7,339 at the end of the day.

The DAX 30 in Germany had the best day, rising 433, or 2.82 percent, to 15,813 points.

The CAC 40 index in France increased by 199 points, or 2.91 percent, to 7,065.

The FTSE MIB 30 in Italy gained nearly 640 points, or 2.4 percent, to close the day at 27,137.

The IBEX 35 in Spain rose 119 points, or 1.42 percent, to 8,559.