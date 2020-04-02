Eurozone: unemployment at its lowest since the 2008 crisis … not counting the coronavirus

One month before the implementation of containment measures in most of the 19 countries that adopted the single currency due to the Covid-19 pandemic, unemployment fell to 7.3% in February, the highest rate low since March 2008, according to the European Statistics Office, Eurostat. Even if with a rate of 8.1%, France was still above this average. Except that this unemployment figure is likely to deteriorate rapidly with the coronavirus crisis and the containment measures that have shut down a large part of the economy.

A first indicator does not deceive. The activity of the French manufacturing sector knew in March its strongest fall in 7 years with the plunge of production and orders, according to the specialized cabinet IHS Markit.

Crisis in the manufacturing sector

“This is the sharpest deterioration in the economic situation in the French manufacturing sector since January 2013”, adds this cabinet. Activity fell in all sectors, and in particular in capital goods and intermediate goods.

According to IHS Markit, production recorded its largest contraction since March 2009 due to a “collapse” of new orders at the end of the first quarter and due to the closure of many factories for an indefinite period.

Faced with this situation, companies have logically reduced their workforce, with a job destruction rate “at its highest level since January 2013”.

A production at a standstill

Another negative sign: the PMI purchasing managers index which measures the overall performance of the sector on the basis of data collected from a panel of 400 companies operating in France, fell to 43.2, compared to 49.8 in February. A level below 50 points means a decline in activity.

A situation that is not unique to France: The PMI fell in March in the United Kingdom to 44.5, the lowest figure recorded since 2012, to 45.7 points in Germany…

Under these conditions, without playing the ominous birds, a rise in unemployment is inevitable in the coming months.

Partial unemployment favored

At the height of the debt crisis, unemployment reached the record rate of 12.1% in the single currency area in April, May and June 2013.

The question that will arise is, will governments succeed in limiting the increase? So far, European governments have stepped up partial unemployment measures (3.6 million in France) to avoid dry layoffs to allow activities to restart more quickly after confinement. Support measures are also put in place to avoid businesses going out of business. It remains to be seen whether the demand will follow?