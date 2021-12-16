Fitch has downgraded Evergrande to a restricted default status.

Fitch has lowered Evergrande’s credit rating to “restricted default.”

The downgrades were caused by companies failing to pay coupons, according to the rating agency.

Fitch Ratings downgraded Evergrande and its subsidiaries Hengda and Tianji on Thursday.

According to the global rating agency, the companies’ downgrades to restricted default (RD) reflect their failure to pay their coupons.

“The non-payment is consistent with an ‘RD’ rating,” according to the statement, “signifying the uncured expiration of any applicable grace period, cure period, or default forbearance period following a payment default on a material financial obligation.”

