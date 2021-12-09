Every year, I save (dollar)600 for Christmas with one simple trick – here’s how.

Every year, I save (dollar)600 for Christmas using one simple trick – here’s how.

If you’re having trouble affording Christmas presents, a TikTok user has some suggestions that may help you in the future.

Of course, because the holiday is only a few weeks away, saving for Christmas gifts now may be a challenge.

However, you can use this advice in the future.

The trick was discovered by TikTok user “honestpersonalfinance,” who shared a 30-second video.

He plays two characters in the video: one is a savvy saver, and the other is an eager learner who is curious as to how he has so much money for Christmas every year.

The expert explains to the curious that he has a “separate savings account called the emergency Christmas fund,” with (dollar)600 in it at the end of November.

This is due to the fact that the wise saver receives 24 paychecks before December 1 and sets aside (dollar)25 for each one.

Now, depending on how frequently you get paid, you might be putting in a little less or a little more per paycheck if you use TikToker’s model.

For example, if you are paid every week, you will receive 44 paychecks over the course of 11 months.

That means you’d have to save a little less than (dollar)14 per week.

If you only get paid once a month, you’ll need to save a little less than (dollar)55 every 30 days to reach your (dollar)600 goal by December.

You can meet your savings goals in a variety of ways.

You can save money by eliminating unnecessary expenses like daily coffee runs and cable bills.

Another way to save is to round up your purchases and put the difference in your savings account.

And, thankfully, there are apps that automatically round up your savings so you don’t have to do it every time.

Some apps, such as Acorns and Qapital, will do this for you automatically and allow you to invest the money.

You can also use coupon and cash back websites to save money on your purchase and then get cashback at some major retailers.

Rakuten and Ibotta are two popular coupon sites that may be worth using for essential purchases.

