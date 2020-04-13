Ex-NFL Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, 36, Dies After Car Crash at a Tree And Overturned

Another professional player in the sports industry has recently died due to a terrible car crash. Former National Football League (NFL) Quarterback player Tarvaris Jackson, 36, dies inside his car after the vehicle “left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.”

According to a report on CNN, Jackson was driving his car– a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro– when suddenly the player “left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.”

At around 8:50 PM on Sunday, Apr. 12, Jackson was heading on the road a few miles south of Montgomery, Alabama. His Camaro suddenly hit a tree and flipped due to the major impact, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency trooper Michael Carswell.

After calling emergency, the former Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks quarterback was then transported to a local hospital where, sadly, he was pronounced dead. Investigations of the accident are still going on, and other details are yet to be released, as explained by the authorities in Alabama.

“Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate,” Carswell said.

The accident happens about 7 miles south of Montgomery, which was Jackson’s home town. He began his career at Arkansas before deciding to transfer to Football Championship Subdivision school Alabama State, where he caught the attention of the NFL officials.

Sadly, Jackson left his family, his wife Lakitta, and three young children, Tarvaris, Takayla, and Tyson, due to the accident.

Minnesota Vikings pays tribute to Jackson

Jackson spent his 10 years playing with the NFL. During this timeframe, he collected 45 career touchdowns in every game he played with.

Due to his outstanding status, Minessota Vikings pays tribute and prayers to their former quarterback and said that ‘you will be missed.’

Jackson is one of the iconic players of Vikings since he led the team to a pair of wins during games as Minnesota made the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

Other players in the NFL team have posted pictures and prayers in different social media sites for the peaceful passing of their former teammate.

