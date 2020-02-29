Ex-Puma boss initially takes over the steering wheel at Harley-Davidson «kleinezeitung.at

The head of the troubled US motorcycle icon Harley-Davidson, Matt Levatich, takes off his hat. Ex-Puma boss Zeitz takes over for the time being.





Facebook







Twitter







Whatsapp





Former head of the German sporting goods manufacturer Puma, Jochen Zeitz ©

The head of the ailing US motorcycle icon Harley-Davidson, Matt Levatich, takes off his hat, The company initially appointed as successor the former boss of the German sporting goods manufacturer Puma, Jochen Zeitz, Zeitz has been on Harley-Davidson’s board of directors since 2007. However, he should only take on the top job temporarily until a permanent solution has been found.

“The board of directors and management team at Harley-Davidson will work closely together to find a new CEO,” announced Zeitz. The 56-year-old German top manager had taken over the top post at Puma in 1993 at the age of 30 as the youngest CEO of a German stock corporation and built up the Adidas rival in his 18-year term from a dilapidated company to a multibillion-dollar company.

Share price raced down

Levatich joined Harley-Davidson in 1994 and was promoted to chief executive in May 2015. His tenure was marked by a deep crisis, with sales in the U.S. home market dropping for the fifth year in a row in 2019. Internationally, business has not been running smoothly for a long time. Harley-Davidson groans under the US government-led trade dispute with China and the EU, which has resulted in high import duties on the manufacturer’s products.

The enterprise also suffers from an aging clientele and conflicts with supporters of US President Donald Trump, The latter had at times heavily attacked Harley-Davidson because of production relocations abroad, which led to calls for boycotts. The company wants to get the curve with e-motorbikes, for example, which should appeal to younger groups of buyers, but it also has difficulties with it.

“We regard 2020 as a crucial year”Levatich said at the end of January when the annual figures were presented in view of the great challenges. The news of his resignation was well received by investors, and Harley-Davidson shares rose over five percent after the exchange. The long-established US company founded in Milwaukee in 1903 has a tough time on Wall Street, The share price fell 18 percent so far this year.