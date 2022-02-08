Except for the Hang Seng, Asian markets close.

On Tuesday, the Singapore index has the best performance, rising 1.05 percent.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Except for the Hang Seng index, Asian stock exchanges closed on a high note on Tuesday.

At 0930 GMT, the Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, was up 0.33 percent, or 12.24 points, to 3,737.97.

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo rose 0.13 percent to 27,284.52, or 35.65 points.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange rose 0.67 percent, or 23.05 points, to 3,452.63 points at the close.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, had the worst day, falling 1.02 percent, or 250.06 points, to 24,329.49.

The Sensex closed at 57,808.58, up 0.33 percent or 187.39 points.

The Singapore index rose 1.05 percent, or 35.26 points, to 3,401.74, the best performance of the day.