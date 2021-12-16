European stock markets, with the exception of Italy, ended the day lower.

European stock markets, with the exception of Italy, are down for the day.

The%20STOXX%20Europe%20600%20index%20fell%200.37%20point,%20or%200.08%20percentage,%20to%20476.99,%20representing%20around%2090%20of%20the%20market%20capitalization%20of%20the%20European%20market%20in%202017%20countries.

The London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 100 index fell 15.79 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 7,321.

The%20German%20DAX%2030%20index%20fell%2047%20points,%20or%200.3%,%20to%2015,639.

In France, the CAC 40 index dropped 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,008.

The Spanish IBEX 35 index dropped 78 points, or 0.93 percent, to 8,399.

The only gainer on the day was Italy’s FTSE MIB 30, which closed at 26,817, up 65 points, or 0.24 percent.