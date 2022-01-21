Except for the Hang Seng, Asian markets end the week with a loss.

Except for the Hang Seng, Asian markets ended the week lower.

On Friday, the Asia Dow has the worst performance, falling 1.27 percent.

At 0915GMT, the Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, was down 49 points, or 1.27 percent, to 3,799, a drop of 49 points, or 1.27 percent.

The Nikkei 225 stock market in Tokyo dropped 250.7 points, or 0.90 percent, to 27,522.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed at 3,522 points, down 32.5 points or 0.91 percent.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, was the best performer of the day, rising 13.2 points, or 0.05 percent, to 24,965 points.

The benchmark Sensex in India fell 682.9 points, or 1.15 percent, to 58,781, while the Singapore index fell 1.53 points, or 0.05 percent, to 3,293.