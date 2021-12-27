With the exception of the United Kingdom, European stock markets ended the day higher.

With the exception of the United Kingdom, European stock markets end the day higher.

European stock markets, with the exception of the London Stock Exchange, closed higher on Friday.

The STOXX Europe 600 index closed at 485.49, up 2.98 points, or 0.62 percent.

The London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 100 index fell 1.24 points to 7,372, or 0.02 percent.

The German DAX 30 rose 78 points, or 0.5 percent, to 15,835.

In France, the CAC 40 index rose 53 points, or 0.76 percent, to 7,140 points.

The best-performing stock on the day was Italy’s FTSE MIB 30, which rose 214 points, or 0.8 percent, to 27,231.

Spain’s IBEX 35 index rose 58 points, or 0.68 percent, to 8,622 points.